Pirate Software drama rumbles on as streamer responds to accusations of faking progress

The drama surrounding popular streamer Pirate Software has continued to expand, with more well-known Twitch figures weighing in to discuss recent accusations and historical clips.

To bring you up to speed, Pirate Software, real name Jason Thor Hall, found himself at the center of an internet firestorm after a dungeon run in Hardcore World of Warcraft went wrong. While in Dire Maul North with members of the streamer-exclusive guild OnlyFangs, the call was made to run and Hall did just that.

It resulted in the deaths of two members of the group (both Level 60s), with much of the controversy that came after focused on a perceived lack of accountability taken by Pirate Software.

As all of that began to die down, historical clips and streams have begun to emerge, with some now alleging that Hall was secretly using guides to fabricate his gameplay prowess.

Animal Well and The Outer Wilds playthroughs draw suspicion

Twitch: Pirate Software

The new accusations surround Pirate Software relate to several playthroughs of games including The Outer Wilds and Animal Well. The latter is a beloved Metroidvania that places the emphasis on puzzle solving, with some of those puzzles taking the community weeks to solve as a team.

The major controversy for the latter is his solve of the game’s secret ending single-handedly, something which many people came together to unravel in the first instance.

Twitch streamer AlbinoVEVO commented on his own stream to say that, in his opinion, both runs were clearly partially fabricated.

“Outer Wilds was clearly obvious because he was looking at his phone. It was so obvious that I thought, ‘surely he wouldn’t do that, right?’

“In this game [Animal Well] it’s clearly obvious because he’s trying to have the world believe that he blindly solves every ending. Even the secret developer, 4th-wall-breaking ending that was solved by the community after weeks.”

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Pirate Software responded (in part) to the accusations after a viewer put the Outer Wilds claims to him.

“No? I was probaly playing Monster Hunter. I’ve been playing that s**t on phone for ages. I always keep it right here. Unless I was typing or texting to somebody. I don’t frickin’ know. I’ll have to see what the hell they’re talking about.”

That came after Atrioc and Destiny levied similar accusations at Pirate Software on their individual streams, with the former encouraging experienced Animal Well players to analyze the playthroughs.

In a separate incident, Maximum, the GM of Team Liquid who competed in WoW’s Race to World First, responded to an older video in which Pirate Software talks about accusations of using an exploit during Team Liquid’s raid run.

Hall explained that banning “dips***s like this” was a big part of his former employment at Blizzard which caused Maximum to respond with, “What the f**k does that matter when you have zero knowledge of the situation. F**k this guy. Actually f**k this guy. I just can’t imagine anyone speaking about FiredUp that way. This guy deserved all the hate he got.”

With fresh clips and reactions emerging all the time, the drama train is showing no signs of slowing down.