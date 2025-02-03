Pirate Software bans Hardcore WoW OnlyFangs streamers after Dire Maul drama

Pirate Software’s stint in the Hardcore WoW guild OnlyFangs ended up being quite a controversial one, and the effects are ongoing, as the streamer has continued to ban his former guildmates from his stream.

To bring you up to speed, Pirate Software was removed from the OnlyFangs guild by founder Sodapoppin. This came after he was perceived to have avoided taking responsibility for his part in a disastrous Dire Maul North run, in which two guildies lost their characters forever.

In the immediate aftermath, a ton of other streamers weighed in with their takes, all of which added to the furor around the situation. Pirate Software subsequently confirmed that he would no longer play Hardcore WoW on stream, though it seems he hasn’t forgotten those who commented on the drama, as he has banned those who did from his stream.

Pikaboo and Snupy banned from Pirate Software’s stream

Despite it being weeks after the original incident, several notable WoW streamers have been banned from Pirate Software’s Twitch stream. Renowned WoW PvP player Pikabooirl discovered his ban thanks to a screenshot from a viewer.

“Someone was in there offline and took a picture of me getting permabanned in Pirate’s chat. I don’t know why I got banned. I don’t know what happened,” he said.

“I was a Pirate defender. I was actually on his side. It’s a legitimate ban because when I try to go to his stream I’m banned in the chat. I’m completely out.”

The ban came after Pikaboo wore a roach outfit on stream. Though many believed this to be a reference to an insult thrown at Pirate Software, Pikaboo confirmed it is because they use the roach emote on his own Twitch stream.

In addition, Snupy (who was a part of the doomed Dire Maul North group in the original instance) found out that he was also banned in the chat, despite never having sent any messages.

“I’m banned in his chat. I never typed anything there, but I tuned in two days ago and I was banned,” he confirmed.

Whatever Pirate Software’s reasoning for the bans, it seems a reconciliation stream between all of the parties involved in the original drama is further away than ever.