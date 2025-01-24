Pinkchyu files police report amid Tectone abuse allegations

Pinkchyu says she has filed a police report, and it may have been against her ex-boyfriend Tectone amid ongoing abuse allegations.

Back in November, Pinkchyu posted a series of abuse allegations toward a then-unnamed party that quickly gained the attention of her ex-boyfriend, Tectone.

He quickly clapped back to deny the “disgusting” accusations and claimed they were “a complete lie.” Tectone issued another statement in January 2025 accusing Pinkchyu of defamation and also threatened to release evidence showing her statements were false.

“Every single accusation Pink has made against me is false. There are no police reports, no legal action — because there’s nothing to stand on…” he said. “…I’ve kept every piece of evidence — texts, videos, everything — from our time together. I don’t want to share it, but I will if I have no other choice.”

Pinkchyu says she filed a police report

She updated viewers about the situation in a tweet on January 23, revealing that she’d filed a police report.

“Yesterday, I filed a police report,” she wrote. Although she didn’t name Tectone, the accompanying graph showing various data points about sexual assault perpetrators walking free has netizens convinced the post is about him.

Tectone has yet to respond directly to Pinkchyu saying she filed a police report.

Fans flocked to the comments in support of the VTuber, with many assuming the post was about Tectone.

“Christ, sorry that happened. Hope the report is taken seriously,” one user commented.

Another said: “It’s difficult but it’s a good step in the right direction.”

“I assume you have proof since you filed a police report. Tectone is cooked,” replied a third.

Just after the abuse accusations came out, Tectone left OTK permanently. Tectone claims that it wasn’t because of the accusations, however, and that he decided not to renew his contract with the organization.

Tectone isn’t the first person who left OTK or stepped down from leadership duties around the same time as accusations or drama online. Back in October, OTK co-founder Asmongold stepped away from his leadership position after his comments about Palestine sparked backlash across social media.

