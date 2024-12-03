OTK’s Steak & Eggs podcast reveals Tectone replacement after backlash

OTK’s Steak & Eggs podcast has revealed its return after Tectone left the organization following allegations of sexual assault – and they’ve found replacements for the former host.

On November 22, 2024, Tectone’s ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu made a series of posts alleging the then-OTK member abused her during their relationship together.

Tectone quickly denied the “disgusting” allegations, calling them a complete lie in the process. Just two days later, he split from OTK but says it was due to his contract expiring and he didn’t want to renew.

Fans were left concerned about the future of Steak & Eggs, an OTK podcast featuring Tectone, Asmongold, and Emiru. However, it’s getting some new cast members to fill the void Tectone left.

Steak & Eggs teases Nmplol and Esfand as show guests

“See you Friday,” it says in the post alongside an accompanying picture. Asmongold and Emiru are in the background, but OTK members nmplol and Esfand are front and center.

It’s unknown if the two Twitch stars will make a regular appearance, but it’s clear that OTK wants the show to continue even with Tectone out of the organization.

This comes just days after Asmongold shared his thoughts about the situation, and said that if the allegations against Tectone are true, they should “follow jail time.”

Asmon also wasn’t sure about the future of Steak & Eggs at the time, either.

“I’m not sure what we’re gonna do with the [podcast],” he said. “I don’t know what the future of the podcast is really going to be, I’ll tell you that. If we continue… maybe we can have Emi talk for more than two minutes. Maybe it’ll be three minutes, then.”

This isn’t the first time the future of Steak & Eggs was put into question, either. Back in October, Asmongold stepped away from his leadership duties at OTK after comments about Palestine got him banned on Twitch for two weeks.

No content featuring Asmon was released during his ban as he focused on cleaning his messy house.