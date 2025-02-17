OTK member reveals huge changes coming to org amid Asmongold drama

During his Twitch stream from February 15, Will Neff revealed that huge changes are happening within OTK amid Asmongold drama.

One True King, commonly known as OTK, is a content organization founded in 2020 by internet personalities Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out.

Since it was founded, they have added several popular streamers such as Nmplol, ExtraEmily, and Emiru. Their most recent addition came in February 2024 when they added Will Neff.

In his February 15 stream, Neff briefly spoke about OTK and his position in the organization, saying that “changes have to happen.”

“Just know that we’re trying to make changes to make it a better org, and you’ll probably hear more about that in the future, the immediate future. And if we can’t make it a better place, if we can’t make it a happier healthier place, then I’ll have to reevaluate where I stand,” he said.

Many speculate that Will Neff was talking about Asmongold

Although Neff never said exactly who or what he was referring to, many on the internet are speculating that he was talking about Asmongold.

“So its him or asmon? Seems reasonable.” said one Reddit user. “That’s a lot of carefully chosen, slowly spoken words for ‘We’re trying to get rid of asmongold without spending too much money’,” said another.

YouTube: Asmongold TV

Asmongold had found himself involved in several controversial situations over the past couple of months, mostly due to his politically-orientated content.

In October 2024, the streamer received a temporary ban over his comments on Palestine. In January, he feuded with Elon Musk after questioning Musk’s gaming abilities.

Asmongold is remaining adamant that he will continue his current style of content, claiming that he’s “not going to break any terms of service,” and “I’m always going to say what I want to say.”