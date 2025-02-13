Orlando Brown blasts Kai Cenat for “making a mockery” of him with Twitch invite

Former Disney star Orlando Brown slammed Twitch juggernaut Kai Cenat, claiming the streamer only invited him onto his channel to “make a mockery” of the actor.

Kai Cenat is one of the most famous content creators in the world, in no small part due to the near-constant influx of A-List celebrities featured on his channel.

From Kevin Hart to Nicki Minaj and even John Cena, Kai has a veritable Rolodex full of famous figures in his phone… but one of these stars is sour on his interaction with the broadcaster.

Article continues after ad

Orlando Brown, best known for his role as Eddie in Disney’s ‘That’s So Raven,’ appeared on an episode of the No Jumper podcast in February 2025, where he opened up about his interaction with the streamer.

YouTube: Kai Cenat Live Cenat and Hart collaborated in a Twitch stream back in May.

Orlando Brown accuses Kai Cenat of trying to ‘mock’ him on Twitch

According to Brown, Kai’s manager had contacted him with a specific request for his appearance on the stream, asking that he perform one of his songs on the channel.

Article continues after ad

“F**k that *****, he was supposed to fly me out!” Brown exclaimed. “I wanted to see him. I was so happy to meet him. …what happened was, he had his assistant say, ‘We want you to do the Coming to America song.’

Article continues after ad

“I hung up, and I’m like, let me call the team. I talked to the team, and they’re like, ‘Is he trying to make a mockery of you? …nobody on his platform is singing songs. Call them back and say no.”

After calling Kai’s assistant back, she allegedly claimed that the streamer wouldn’t want him to do anything else on the broadcast, leaving Brown to conclude that he “wanted me to make a mockery of myself.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 2:40)

“I just feel like he was lame for not bringing me out there and then telling everybody he wanted me to be out there,” he continued, going on to call him “Tupac with Diddy’s face.”

Article continues after ad

Thus far, Kai has yet to respond to Brown’s accusations, but this wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has sparked drama in relation to his streams.

For instance, rapper Kodak Black stirred up controversy after admitting to taking drugs on one of Kai’s broadcasts, and DDG got into a public spat with former partner Halle Bailey after bringing their infant son, Halo, onto the channel without her knowledge.