OnlyFangs WoW drama erupts again as Tyler1 & summit1g clash over Yamato loot controversy

OnlyFangs secured its position as the most watched WoW guild in history some time ago, but its members have continued to clash as controversy over loot draws summit1g and others into the fray.

For those who don’t know, OnlyFangs is a streamer-only guild in Hardcore World of Warcraft. Hardcore WoW is special because it only allows players to die once before their characters are lost forever, raising the stakes of every activity significantly.

With members of OnlyFangs required to stream whenever they play, this has led to some unfortunate deaths and controversial situations going out to the world live. The most obvious example came when Pirate Software ran out on his dungeon group, causing two of them to die in Dire Maul North.

Now, a new issue has emerged and it’s causing several members of the guild to clash over how best to deal with it.

Yamato loot issues cause major disagreements in OnlyFangs

Yamato is a streamer with a Level 60 Undead character in the guild. As many players in the guild play with and compete for loot with players of the same race as them, he found himself making decisions on loot with other Undead characters.

After valuable loot did drop, he tried to keep it for himself before eventually giving it up and divvying it out after the pressure became too much. This then led the Undead contingent of the guild to vote in favour of his execution.

As the vote ended up being quite close, it was decided that Yamato could duel for his life first (which he lost), eventually putting him in the Gurubashi Arena where his character was on the line. Though he would survive thanks to help from other members of the guild, the way the loot drama was handled caused huge arguments among its members.

In particular, summit1g and Tyler1 clashed over how it all went down, with WoW’s layering system a central focus in the clip below:

This came after popular streamer Popsbarngrill left the guild, seemingly in protest at Tyler1’s drama-laden style of leadership. Mizkif confirmed the news on his own stream, saying, “Being very blunt and honest, I don’t think… Pops was very against Tyler and he does not like the drama.

“Pops wants Chance to be the guild leader, and I think Tyler and Zeroji made Pops leave. So, he didn’t make a big deal out of it, he didn’t say anything, he just quit and he’s not in the Discord anymore, and I think he’s just done.“

With the guild set to raid on February 1, they will need to squash any beef and nail down communications if they’re to have any chance of emerging with their collective lives.