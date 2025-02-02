OnlyFangs defeat Ragnaros in WoW Hardcore Molten Core run

Molten Core serves as one of the most iconic pinnacle activities in any MMO, and many players have conquered its halls since release in WoW Classic. A much rarer achievement goes to those who defeat Ragnaros in Hardcore Classic, and the OnlyFangs guild has joined those illustrious few.

OnlyFangs is a streamer-only guild founded by Sodapoppin (with current guild leader duties shared with Tyler1). Members are expected to follow a strict set of rules including going live whenever they are playing their character and limited use of the Auction House.

Anticipation for the guild to take on Ragnaros and co. had been building for some time, with several controversies adding further jeopardy to the run. The biggest saw Pirate Software removed from OnlyFangs by Sodapoppin after he failed to take the blame for his part in a disastrous Dire Maul North run.

Fortunately, those setbacks don’t seem to have held them back too much, as they emerged victorious against their legendary foe.

OnlyFangs only suffers two deaths on the way to victory

Twitch / Tyler1

With all of the biggest streamers in OnlyFangs assembled into one raid team, the guild took to battle in Molten Core, progressing well. The Ragnaros fight was always going to be the biggest challenge and, though it proved to be so, they managed to limit their losses well.

Only two members of the guild permanently lost their characters, with Annie Fuschia and Gunnar the unlucky pair. Outside of that, it was an impressively stable run with few moments of real and intense jeopardy.

Tyler1’s next goal is to secure the weapon Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker. The legendary one-handed blade requires the completion of a lengthy quest chain, as well as rare item drops from specific bosses in Molten Core.

Many consider the lofty goal a bridge too far in Hardcore Classic for all except the very best. With so many runs of Molten Core required to earn everything needed, Tyler1 will be entering the raid for some weeks yet.

