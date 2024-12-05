NPC Miles Morales is ‘retiring’ to steam more normally with help from Kai Cenat

TikTok star Malik Ambersely – better known as NPC Miles Morales – has revealed that he’ll be retiring the character full-time to focus on being himself after help from Kai Cenat.

In the back half of 2023, NPC streams became the internet’s newest fascination. These streams started out on TikTok, with streamers acting as if they could only respond to different donations and gifts.

A number of streamers ballooned in popularity thanks to the thanks, but none more so than Malik Ambersely – otherwise known as the NPC Miles Morales. He has played the Spider-Man character across social media for quite some time.

He even played a major role in Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2, doing the NPC gimmick while the Twitch star slept every night. It also expanded into him getting involved in other moments too.

NPC Miles Morales quitting NPC streams

Now that it is over, though, Ambersely wants to focus on being himself. He’s announced that he will be shelving the NPC stuff full-time, trying to use his real name moving forward.

“You’re not doing NPC any more? No, I think I would rather want to be known as me,” he told fans on his Twitch stream. “I’ll still do the characters every now and then but as in doing the NPC thing, standing outside, I don’t think so. I think at some point, I need to branch out.”

Ambersely also noted that he’s gotten support from Kai too which has encouraged him to start branching out.

“The thing I like though, Kai is not a f*cking hater. Kai will tell people, stream bro, you don’t have to do this bad thing or this bad thing. Stream, be entertaining, be funny, follow your dreams of YouTube or Twitch,” he said.

“Kai is telling people, Kai wants people to stream. He told me, bro, don’t stop, stream. I want to but this is a different version of streaming for me. I’m not used to this version of streaming, everyone is getting to know me, I’m not as much in character, so it’s different for me. But, Imma do it.”

The TikTok star has already racked up a following on Twitch of over 62 followers and is on his way to 2500 subscribers.

He’s got a ways to go to match Kai. However, creating a niche for himself is easily achievable given his success elsewhere.