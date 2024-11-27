No, Sexyy Red did not take drugs on Kai Cenat’s stream

Allegations that rapper Sexyy Red was seen snorting a substance during her appearance Kai Cenat’s stream have spread rapidly after a clip was shared on social media. However, there is a much simpler and pretty obvious explanation for what she was doing.

Sexyy Red featured on Day 26 of Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2, part of the crew who were witness to Magician Max Major’s controversial “trick.”

In the build-up to the big trick, the magician got Sexyy Red involved in a number of smaller tricks, but at one point the rapper left the room.

Article continues after ad

A second camera picked up where she had gone, filming her and showing it in the bottom corner of Kai’s main stream camera.

In the short segment, she is seen to be fiddling with a small item, before raising it to her face. Many viewers immediately jumped to the conclusion that she was “taking a bump” – aka snorting something.

Article continues after ad

A popular Reddit thread was titled “Sexy Red thought she was off camera on Kai’s stream, camera catches her doing bumps.”

Article continues after ad

However, she was, in fact, not taking drugs.

What was Sexyy Red actually doing?

What Sexyy Red was doing is much less scandalous. She was attempting to fix the string that was tied around her pinky ring, as it had been loose and falling from her finger throughout the stream.

Around 30 minutes earlier, Sexyy Red can be seen wearing the ring, before taking it off, and adjusting the string, which can be seen in the clip below. The string is used to help the loose ring stay tighter and avoid falling off.

Article continues after ad

The adjustment doesn’t work, and just before leaving the main streaming room, Sexyy Red can be seen holding the ring in her hand when a camera zooms in on her.

Twitch: KaiCenat

She then leaves and adjusts the string in another room, which is what is seen in the viral clips, which caused the claims she was snorting something.

Article continues after ad

Zooming in on the clip in question, it is possible to see the ring dangling from the string which Red is holding at various points.

Article continues after ad

The ring is visible in the rapper’s hand during the clip, when zoomed.

This is not the first time claims of drug use on stream have been made during Kai’s Mafiathon. Previously, guest Kodak Black admitted to taking percocets on the stream.