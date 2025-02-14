Nmplol stops itsKatchii from making another “salute” after Twitch ban

Twitch streamer itsKatchii returned from her week-long ban on the platform for drunkenly making a controversial salute and had to be stopped from making another one.

On February 4, itsKatchii was hanging out with members of the streaming group OTK to celebrate Chinese New Year in a gathering.

During the broadcast, itsKatchii performed an offensive gesture. The moment quickly went viral, eventually leading to the streamer being banned for seven days.

While she apologized for her actions and promised to never drink again, during her return broadcast, she nearly inadvertently made another gesture, but was luckily stopped by Nmp.

itsKatchii wants to “be better” after controversial Twitch ban

Streaming with Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom, Katchii reiterated how sorry she was for causing the controversy, explaining how she wants to “be better.”

“I want to look back at this at the end of the year and not recognize myself in a good way,” she said. “I want to mature. Oh my God that was so stupid. That was really stupid of me. I just want to learn from it and not let it happen again.”

A bit later on in the broadcast, she made a heart with her hands and a peace symbol, noting how she only advocates for “love and peace.”

“But since it’s February… no, I can’t,” she giggled. “I don’t know what the sign is. It’s like that, right?”

Turning to Nmp, Katchii made a fist, potentially for Black History Month, but the gesture is similar to other, far more controversial “power” signals.

Nonetheless, Polom stopped her by putting his hand on hers. “Dude, dude, dude,” the Twitch star said, not letting her finish. “Just stop. With all symbols, just don’t worry about them. Don’t worry about the symbols. Don’t worry about the gestures.”

We’ll have to see if she ends up taking Nmp’s advice and ends up bettering herself by the time the end of the year rolls around.