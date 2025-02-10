Nmplol responds after Malena Tudi files for divorce from Twitch streamer

Malena Tudi and Nmplol are officially getting divorced months after the popular streaming couple parted ways.

Back in September 2024, Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom shared in a post on X that he and Malena, his long-time spouse, parted ways due to having “different goals.”

“Malena and I are wrapping up this chapter in our lives – we’ve decided to end our relationship,” he wrote. “We have different goals, and pursuing them means going our separate ways.”

News of their relationship ending shocked fans of the Twitch couple, but neither Nmp nor Tudi have updated fans on the situation. On Monday, February 10, however, YouTuber Henry Resilient shared a video showing that Malena recently filed for divorce from Nick.

Malena Tudi files for divorce from Nmplol

The YouTuber showed various screenshots from the alleged divorce complaint, revealing the reasons behind their separation and what the Norway-born Twitch streamer is asking for.

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” reads the filing.

When it comes to how Malena asked to have their belongings separated, the filing implied that she’s requesting half. “Petitioner requests the Court to divide the estate of Petitioner and Respondent in a manner that the Court deems just and right, as provided by law,” it says.

The original divorce filings were made on January 16, 2025, and Nick filed a response on February 3 – just over two weeks later.

In the filing, Nick confirmed the reason behind the popular couple’s breakup and asked for the court to split their assets according to an agreement between Malena and himself. However, it doesn’t reveal what that agreement includes.

Since the two separated back in September, Nmplol has reportedly started dating Twitch streamer itsKatchii, who recently sparked backlash after making an offensive hand gesture on stream with the OTK member.