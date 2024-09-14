Nmplol and Malena end relationship citing “different goals” for the future

Nmplol confirmed that he and Malena Tudi have separated, thanking his followers for supporting the pair “as a team”.

The Twitch streamer, real name Nick Polom, announced the pair had decided to go their “separate ways” in an X/Twitter post on September 13.

“Malena and I are wrapping up this chapter in our lives—we’ve decided to end our relationship”, Polom stated, giving “different goals” and a desire to pursue them as the reason. At the time of writing, Tudi hadn’t commented on the breakup, though did repost Polom’s initial statement on her personal X profile.

Article continues after ad

Replying to Polom’s post, fellow content creators, including Zoil and Pokimane, sent their well-wishes to the ex-couple, with the latter stating “sending y’all so much love.”

Others were in disbelief over the breakup, with one responding “Nah, you got to be lying bro,” and “Watch you every day through work and you both never failed to make me laugh,” came another.

Article continues after ad

Initially known as a World of Warcraft streamer after choosing to pursue the career full-time in 2017, Polom has since earned more than one million followers on Twitch, frequently hosting IRL and Just Chatting streams to his audience.

Article continues after ad

Many of the latter included Tudi, who has her own Twitch channel and worked as editor and channel manager of her and Polom’s mutual friend, Sodapoppin, until 2019.

In 2020, Polom joined One True King (OTK) as a co-owner. The gaming and streaming organization was founded by multiple noteworthy content creators, including Asmongold and Emiru. Back in 2022, Polom, after losing a bet with the former, agreed to eat his own dandruff.

Tudi hasn’t streamed on her personal Twitch for over three years and has yet to indicate what she plans to do next, with her LinkedIn profile still listing her current role as a streamer on Polom’s channel.