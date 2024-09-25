Ninja shocked after EDM artists sample iconic quote at Lost Lands 2024 music festival

Twitch star Ninja has responded after one of his iconic phrases was used by dubstep and electronic artists Subtronics and HOL! during their performance at Lost Lands 2024.

Popular electronic music festival Lost Lands took place in Ohio between September 18-22 and featured a plethora of big names and iconic moments.

Artists Subtronics and HOL! did a quick set together during the event and used Ninja’s iconic “The f**k you say to me you little sh*t?” clip to start one of their songs.

Doubling down on the use of memes, the groups also used the iconic Vine that says “It was at this moment he knew he f**ked up” before the beat dropped.

A clip of the mashup quickly went viral on X and got the attention of the raging Twitch streamer himself.

“You kiss your mother with that mouth,” he said alongside several laughing faces.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their support for the artist’s sampling the clip, with many calling for a more official collab.

“Ninja sharing Subtronics and Hol! unreleased collab in 2024,” one user commented.

Another said: “Ninja x Subtronics was not on my bingo card.”

“This is how you know you permeated pop culture,” a third commented.

Ninja’s viral rant took place during the height of his career as a Fortnite streamer after a kid called him a slur mid-game.

“The f**k you say to me you little sh*t? How are you not in f**kin school? You kiss your mother with that mouth?” he exclaimed.

Since then, it’s been turned into a plethora of memes across social media and has a GIF version of the clip available to use in just about every messaging app.

This comes just weeks after Kai Cenat responded to comments from Ninja claiming his deaths during the Minecraft Marathon with IShowSpeed were intentional and done for “pure entertainment.”