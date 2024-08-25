Ninja says Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed “did not want to win” Minecraft marathon stream

Ninja claimed that Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s hardcore Minecraft stream on Twitch was “pure entertainment” and that they were intentionally losing to maintain high viewership.

While streaming on Twitch with his brother, the pair shared their thoughts on Speed and Kai’s hardcore Minecraft marathon, which lasted over 105 hours.

“All these Fortnite guys who are beating Minecraft all the way through on the hardest level, in like three hours. Kai and Speed are on like day four,” his brother, known as BeardedBlevins, said.

Ninja replied: “I mean they’re doing it for pure entertainment bro. Also, it’s very much like, TimTheTatman in his Fall Guys thing where you know, he was getting hundreds of thousands of viewers because he couldn’t get his first Fall Guys win.

It’s one of those things where it’s like dude Kai is pulling anywhere between 250,000 plus viewers playing this sh*t. It’s like, dude, they don’t want to win.”

“Swear anytime Kai does anything, Ninja got something to say about it,” ScubaRyan, who shared the clip to Twitter/X, replied as others hit back.

“Alright man this got to stop. Ninja needs to put all his energy into how he can make better content rather than hating on other people,” one said.

Another added: “Dudes jealous af, not everyone’s been sitting in their house for the last 10+ years professionally playing games.”

Meanwhile, some defended him, “He’s not wrong though,” a comment simply stated. “It doesn’t look like he’s hating on him I think he’s implying that Kai knows what he’s doing and the audience is eating it up which is pretty genius,” one more responded.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s Minecraft marathon ended on August 22, taking over four days to defeat the Ender Dragon and complete the game. They died and restarted their run 42 times.

Ninja has previously been called out by Kai Cenat for his remarks towards him, most notably following his record-breaking Kevin Hart stream.