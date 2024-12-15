Ninja reveals his biggest financial regret and it’s not what you’d expect

Streaming star Ninja opened up about his biggest financial regret as a top content creator, saying he wished he hadn’t done one specific thing during his heyday.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is one of the net’s most famous online entertainers and Twitch’s most-followed streamer, best known for his days playing Fortnite in the late 2010s.

As such a prominent personality, Ninja has admitted that he’s a multi-millionaire, and revealed one of his biggest spends that he still regrets to this day.

On December 14, Ninja sat down with FaZe Apex for an unfiltered conversation about his career when the host asked him if there was anything he wished he’d done differently with his finances.

Ninja has been open about his financial status plenty of times in the past – but he's revealing his biggest spending regret now that he's achieved so much in his career.

Ninja says he regrets “flying private” so much

At first, Ninja stated there was “nothing crazy” he and his wife Jessica had done with his streaming revenue, saying they had simply “put everything in the bank” to save before getting a financial advisor.

However, he did admit that he wished they hadn’t flown privately so often since the cost wasn’t really justifiable despite saving them so much time, given how often he has to travel.

“We don’t blow money. I’d say if I had a regret, it was flying private as much as we were. That’s all. Just because it’s so expensive,” he said.

“We’re phenomenal, completely well off. It’s not like we started freaking out and had panic attacks or things like that. We were just like, ‘There is just no reason to be spending this money.’

“There’s definitely levels to it, because the most important thing you’re saving is time. …Happy we’re not doing that anymore.”

This admission from Ninja comes after the streamer revealed he made $5 million in one month during his Fortnite glory days, as told in a viral conversation with StableRonaldo in early December.

Ninja isn’t the only one dropping his financial deets, either; that same month, Myth also admitted he was paid $4 million by YouTube to stream on their platform for two years.