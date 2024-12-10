Ninja reveals “disgusting” amount he made during best month in peak Fortnite era

Streaming star Ninja stunned Stable Ronaldo after revealing the jaw-dropping amount of money he made during his best month in his “prime” days streaming Fortnite.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was once the face of Fortnite, and continues to rank as the number-one most-followed broadcaster on Twitch with over 19 million fans.

In his heyday, Blevins made appearances on late-night talk shows and even rang in the new year in New York’s Time Square, resulting in his famous “I’m not seeing enough movement” meme.

These days, Ninja is still a top streamer — and thanks to his hard work during Fortnite’s explosion in popularity in the late 2010s, he’s sitting pretty on an eye-popping amount of cash.

YouTube: ESPN Ninja is Twitch’s most-followed streamer with over 19 million followers on the platform.

Ninja reveals he made $6.7 million a month in his “prime” Fortnite days

During a December 8 broadcast with FaZe Clan’s Stable Ronaldo, Ron asked Ninja to tell him the most amount of money he’d ever made during his “best month” as a streamer.

After taking some time to think about it, Ninja gave an answer that floored his fellow creator: $6.7 million.

“The month I made about $5 [million] off the Creators [Program],” he said. “Like $6.7 [million], I think. I feel like $7 [million]. …I’m not lying.”

“That is disgusting,” a shocked Ronaldo replied.

“Yeah, dude. I don’t think I’ve ever said that, by the way. I mean, this was like peak, though, right? It was prime Ninj, dude.”

Their conversation follows another big fiscal reveal from streaming star Myth, who returned to Twitch in December after taking an extended hiatus following the end of his contract with YouTube earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

During his comeback stream on Twitch, Myth revealed that YouTube had paid him a whopping $4 million to exclusively stream on their platform for two years.

Ninja’s latest revelation came on the heels of his apology to Ronaldo, who he’d called a “failed streamer” in a viral 2023 broadcast. Now, the two are back on good terms, as evidenced by their friendly Fortnite stream on December 8.