Ninja apologizes for calling StableRonaldo a “failed streamer”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has apologized to fellow streamer StableRonaldo a year after calling him a “failed streamer.”

On July 12, 2023, a viral clip of Ninja sparked controversy on X, as the Twitch icon criticized FaZe Clan streamer StableRonaldo, labeling him “completely irrelevant” and more.

In the 15-second clip, he said: “Ronaldo is literally, like, one-twentieth of our following, and is completely irrelevant. He tried to be an IRL streamer and failed miserably.”

Blevins added: “He’s trying to get into drama. Hey, Ronaldo! You’re better than drama, dude! All right? Get back in the f**king competitive scene. You’re washed!”

StableRonaldo quickly clapped back, saying: “You sold out. Said f**k all your viewers, f**k your community, and sold out for $50 million on a dead f**king platform, because all you give a f**k [about] is money. That’s why you’re projecting on me, because you’re a little b*tch.”

Ninja and StableRonaldo squash their beef

The two content creators reconnected a year later on December 9, 2024, during a stream. After StableRonaldo expressed a desire to “fix things,” Ninja responded with an apology: “I mean, I’ll start. You don’t have to say anything at all officially, obviously. Sorry for that, man.

“You can blame it on the alcohol, there’s a whole song about it. But, it’s no excuse. I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk in my entire life. But also, no excuse. Just saw red for no reason, and just kind of popped off.”

After apologizing, the 33-year-old shifted the conversation to discuss the FaZe Clan member’s “resurgence” following the debacle. He said: “Listen, brother, can we talk about the resurgence after that, though? I mean, dude, you went up from… not because of that, specifically.

“I’m not saying it was me. I would never take credit for that. But, dude, after that, you were starting to do 18-hour bangers, you were streaming all day, then you got picked up by FaZe, and now you’re just f**king cooking, dude!”

The 21-year-old responded: “Now they’re gonna say I’m Ninja-made, bro!” before jokingly adding: “Yeah, I guess you made me. I guess you f**king made me!”