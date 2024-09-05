Nijisanji VTuber Scarle Yonaguni banned on Twitch despite never streaming

A Nijisanji VTuber, Scarle Yonaguni, had her Twitch account banned despite having never streamed “a single day”.

The English VTuber is affiliated with Nijisani EN’s sixth wave ‘Iluna’, her character being one of six students alongside Maria Marionette, Kyo Kaneko, Aia Amare, Aster Arcadia, and Ren Zotto.

Despite exclusively streaming on her YouTube channel, Scarle also was in possession of a Twitch account – one she had only ever used for a “party” in the platform’s chat feature.

Article continues after ad

But her lack of activity on Twitch didn’t stop her account from being inexplicably “indefinitely suspended.”

Scarle shared the bizarre update on X (formerly Twitter) with a screenshot of Twitch’s email informing her of the news.

In the email, Twitch claimed to have reviewed Scarle’s “activity or content” and issued a “global suspension” as a result.

“Due to the severe nature of this violation, of the fact that you’ve incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Scarle took the ban in stride, following up her Tweet by stating she was “laughing” as she had “not streamed a single day” and “barely” used the account at all.

She added that her manager would be looking into the situation to determine what had caused the ban, but suspected it was due to the Twitch chat party: “No more offline hype trains chatto!”

One viewer joked that Scarle had completed the “banned with no stream speedrun”. Meanwhile, others suggested it had occurred due to fans gifting subs despite her inactivity on the platform – a theory the VTuber “honestly” thought might be true.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless and whatever the reasoning for the ban, it appears Scarle’s manager was ultimately able to sort out the issue with Twitch, as her account is now back up on the platform. As of now, she has yet to provide any further explanation of how the situation was resolved or why Twitch issued the ban in the first place.