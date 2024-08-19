NICKMERCS offers to help Asmongold as streamer reveals lifestyle changes after health scare

NICKMERCS has offered to help fellow streamer Asmongold after the popular Twitch commentator revealed his health struggles in an August broadcast.

In August 2024, Asmongold opened up about his visit to the emergency room and vowed to improve his diet after discovering he has “very high” blood pressure.

In addition to dietary changes, the streamer also discussed having to exercise “every day,” but noted how this would be a big lifestyle change for him, considering he’s never really felt sick in his life previously.

Asmongold’s video got the attention of Kick streamer FaZe NICKMERCS, who offered the creator some big advice and urged him to get in touch if he needs help.

“It’s no secret this guy lives a crazy lifestyle, but it looks like he’s trying to turn it all around,” Nick said. “I’m a big advocate for a clean lifestyle and a good routine, so my message to Asmon would be this: Brother, if you ever need help, I’m one DM away.”

In his own video, NICKMERCS reacted to Asmongold’s comments and explained that he was “proud” of his fellow streamer for making changes.

“I care about the guy and I wanted to share my thoughts and my encouragement to him. I’m proud he’s making changes, that’s what you got to do. You can’t ignore it,” he applauded. “You gotta face it head-on, man. Exercise, diet, do things that make you happy. If things are stressing you out, take a break.”

In a follow-up video, Asmongold responded to Nick’s words of encouragement, saying it was a “very nice thing” for him to say.

(Segment begins at 34:16)

He also revealed that the FaZe member had sent him a DM, but didn’t disclose what was in it. While a NICKMERCS and Asmongold gym stream might be unlikely, a collab between the two creators would certainly be a special broadcast.

In fact, NICKMERCS even liked a comment suggesting that a “Nick x Asmongold gym stream would do numbers,” so it’s certainly something that might be in the cards down the line.