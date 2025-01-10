NICKMERCS leaves FaZe Clan after five years in shock announcement

Popular streamer NICKMERCS has announced he’s leaving FaZe Clan after over five years with the organization.

NICKMERCS shocked the streaming world on January 10, 2025, by announcing that he had left FaZe Clan after first joining the org back in 2019 following his departure from rival org 100 Thieves.

In a post on X, the Twitch star explained that he had been MIA because he had taken trips for the holidays and had subsequently fallen ill.

While he plans to return to streaming on January 13, it won’t be as a member of FaZe Clan, as he’s since decided to move on.

NICKMERCS “moves forward” from FaZe Clan

According to NICKMERCS, the decision to leave FaZe had nothing to do with any problems he had with the org, but rather because he felt it was time to do something different.

“I wanna let y’all know that we are no longer with FaZe Clan. No issues with them whatsoever, it’s just that time to move forward,” he said.

“Y’all know I gotta lot of love for Banks, Tommy, Rug, Apex, etc, and wish them and the boys all the best,” he added. “Beyond grateful for the memories and achievements we had together.”

“I’m as motivated and hungry to grind as I’ve ever been, man. This break was nice and all, but it’s time to lock back in and have a killer 2025!” the streamer said to sign off his announcement.

This news comes nearly one year after FaZe Clan was rebooted, removing quite a few fan favorites from the org including Kalei, Rain, Blaze, and more.

The reboot has since paid dividends, however, with the new crew with Banks claiming the streamers collectively earned around $12 million after wrapping up their viral subathon on September 30, 2024.

FaZe Clan responds to NICKMERCS’ exit

After Nick broke the news that he had left FaZe, the org posted a message honoring the streamer and thanking him for everything over the past five years.

“We clicked almost immediately and always felt like you were truly one of the boys. ‘Cut from the same cloth’ if you will. You repped this FaZe sh*t and rode through the absolute worst period of its existence. F**king love you,” they said.

FaZe also touched on the org’s reboot adding: “Obviously over the last year FaZe has taken a whole new direction and it has made less and less sense to keep Nick around. He’s been fully supportive of the new vision and been rooting on the comeback harder than anyone.”

It’s not clear yet if NICKMERCS plans to join another org, but for now, fans will need to get used to him not carrying the FaZe banner during his broadcasts, though FaZe says they’ll always be open if he needs their help.