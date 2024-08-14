NICKMERCS explains why he stopped streaming after weeks-long hiatus

After being away from streaming for almost a month, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained his absence from live broadcasting platforms in a YouTube video.

The former pro Apex Legends player has still been posting content to YouTube and interacting with fans on social media, but hasn’t been seen live since his July 26 Kick stream.

Since then, his YouTube channel has also been flooded with commentary and reaction videos, where he has been talking about MrBeast, Moist Cr1tikal, Dr Disrespect, and Adin Ross.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been left wondering when the internet star is going to return to live streams and gaming content, and NICKMERCS gave an update on his return in an August 12 video.

“A lot of you guys have been asking questions like, ‘Nick, where have you been? Where’s the streams? What’s been going on, man? Are you coming back? Are we uploading gaming anymore?’ I know I’m going to come back. I know I am going to upload gaming again someday,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“But the truth is, there’s not a lot of games that have been tickling my fancy.”

The creator has been public about falling out of love with Apex Legends and was last seen streaming College Football 25. While NICKMERCS is also known as a Call of Duty streamer, he hasn’t touched the game much recently outside of the occasional Warzone session.

The release of Black Ops 6 is on the horizon, so the creator could return to streaming with the new CoD title later in the year, or return sooner with a steady pace of other titles like Elden Ring and CFB 25. Regardless, fans will have to wait for him to boot up his setup to find out.

Article continues after ad

NICKMERCS hinted at a return to streaming on X as recently as August 14, replying to a user saying they are “patiently waiting” for his stream to start, saying: “Soon gang.”