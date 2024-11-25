Nardwuar shocks Kai Cenat as legendary interviewer joins Mafiathon 2: “Are you a cop?”

Unparalleled interviewer Nardwuar dropped in on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream and the dirt he found has the streamer convinced he’s a “cop”.

Kai Cenat is deep into his month-long marathon stream; Mafiathon 2. Initially billed to take back his record for the most Twitch subscribers of all time, Cenat hit his goal in just 11 days. With content planned for a whopping 30 days, however, the streamer has continued on and pushed his new subscriber record to shocking heights.

Enlisting the help of guests like Snoop Dogg, Kodak Black, and SZA, Cenat has become the first Twitch streamer ever to hit half a million subscribers. Keeping the groundbreaking momentum rolling, Cenat has also become the first streamer ever to be interviewed by the legendary Nardwuar.

Known for his uncanny ability to dig up the most obscure information on his interviewees, Nardwuar shocked the streamer with his investigative skills. Kai Cenat went as far as to suggest Nardwuar was secretly a “cop”. Jokingly of course.

Topic starts at 11:15

“You are Kai Cenat, we have to know”

Throughout the hour-long interview, Nardwuar probed deep into Kai Cenat’s past with the streamer thanking him for “unlocking core memories”. Nardwuar shocked Cenat with knowledge regarding his decade-old gamertags, middle school friends, and lunchtime rap battles.

Oddly enough, the information that broke the streamer was Nardwuar’s intimate knowledge of his college cellphone plan. Cenat was baffled when the interviewer prompted him with the phrase “Cricket Mobile Service”.

“How the f**k you knew I had Cricket?” Cenat asked incredulously. “Who told you that s**t?” Apparently, the streamer had worked hard to keep that information quiet during his college years.

“I couldn’t even screenshot stuff on my phone because I had to crop out Cricket in the top left corner,” the streamer explained, revealing a touch of embarrassment for being on a budget plan. “I didn’t want nobody to know I had Cricket so how did you know?”

“You might work for them people, I ain’t gonna lie. Are you a cop?” Cenat joked. Nardwuar responded with the same line he always does when interviewees question his sources: “You are Kai Cenat. We have to know.”