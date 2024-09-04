Nadeshot saves Scump’s life after he chokes on steak fajita

Call of Duty pro Scump credited 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot with “saving his life” after he choked on a cold steak fajita at dinner.

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag might be known for his exploits in the gaming world, but he’s now being praised for saving the life of one of Call of Duty’s best talents.

According to renowned pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, he was at a dinner with other big names in the CoD esports scene when he started chowing down on a steak fajita.

It’s worth noting that the fajita was cold and chewy at the time he ate it, and he admitted that he didn’t “chew it as well as [he] probably should have.”

“I’m eating this thing. It goes down and I swallow it, but then it clumped up in my chest. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. …I might actually choke on this f*cking fajita right here,” he explained.

“As I step back into the room I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m actually choking,'” he continued. “I couldn’t breathe at all.”

That’s when Nadeshot jumped into action. The 100 Thieves owner began performing the Heimlich maneuver on Scump, and after a short while, he managed to throw up the contents of his stomach — which Nadeshot claimed looked like “dog food.”

However, Scump didn’t immediately recover and, in fact, made no noise at all. Izzy, Scump’s wife, ran over and began pounding on his back, begging Nadeshot to call an ambulance.

“In that moment I thought, ‘Holy sh*t. He could actually die,'” Nadeshot said.

After worrying that he wasn’t strong enough to dislodge the steak in Scump’s throat, Nadeshot saw streamer TeePee and asked him for help.

Luckily, Scump began audibly breathing after TeePee stepped in — but Scump credited Nadeshot for being the one to “save his life” after he jokingly badgered him to say it.

That’s not all; Fortnite pro Symfunny even claimed that Nadeshot had asked for gifted subs after the frightening moment had passed in exchange for helping his buddy out, adding an extra layer of humor to an otherwise scary situation.

Fans on social media were both thankful that Scump was alright and laughing at Nadeshot’s retelling of events, with one user writing, “This is love in its purest form.”