Nadeshot dismayed over appearance in Esports World Cup Riot Games ad

100 Thieves founder Nadeshot couldn’t help but laugh in dismay after watching his performance in an advertisement for the Esports World Cup.

The Esports World Cup has officially partnered with Riot Games, bringing titles like Valorant, Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends into the lineup.

To promote this latest collaboration, the EWC created a fun commercial featuring big names in the Riot gaming scene — including Matthew ‘Nadeshot‘ Haag, co-owner of 100 Thieves and long-time competitive gaming pro.

However, Nadeshot hadn’t seen the full advertisement until launch day, deciding to watch the trailer with his fans during a livestream… and it’s safe to say he was a bit embarrassed by his performance.

Nadeshot reacts to his cameo in 2025 EWC trailer

In the ad, Nadeshot channels his inner anime villain, dramatically clenching his fist with an evil chuckle to reveal the Valorant logo.

Donned in a red hood, Nadshot flies into the air alongside fellow influences Tyler1 and Hafu as the trailer comes to an orchestral conclusion — but it seems he wasn’t impressed.

“Oh no, I’m the worst one,” Nadeshot moaned as he watched himself in the ad. “Bro, they had me sitting on this f**king dolly.

“That’s the look Kendrick gave at the Super Bowl,” he continued, referencing his facial expression in the trailer. “You guys gotta understand, they had me sitting on this sh*t. It’s supposed to look like I’m flying away, but… they said it was gonna be in slow motion and sh*t.”

Tyler1, for his part, seemed pretty excited about the whole thing, writing in an enthusiastic YouTube comment: “LET’S GOOO!”

Thus far, no tournament dates have been set for the Esports World Cup, which debuted last year with competitors in titles like Street Fighter 6, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and even Fortnite, with prize pools in the millions.