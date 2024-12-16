MrBeast returning to Twitch with massive Beast Games co-stream

MrBeast is booting up his old Twitch channel and will be streaming on the platform to celebrate the first episode of his new reality show, Beast Games.

Alongside being the most subscribed YouTuber, MrBeast is currently hard at work promoting his upcoming Prime Video reality TV show, Beast Games.

The new series is shaping up to be a game-changer for the genre, with 1,000 contestants battling it out for a $5 million cash prize, the biggest of any reality show ever.

In order to help promote the launch of Beast Games, the content creator will be jumping back into his long-dormant Twitch channel, MrBeast6000, to host a “watch party” and celebrate the launch of his new reality show.

MrBeast will stream on his Twitch channel for Beast Games launch

Twitch shared the news of this surprise on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that MrBeast will be joined by fellow content creator Jynxzi.

The stream will take place on December 19, 2024, at 12 PM PT and will last for three and a half hours.

Twitch teased that the stream will include the two dropping in “on co-streamers in the Beast Games category throughout the day with special guests and gifts.”

For those excited by the prospect of having MrBeast jump into their Twitch stream, simply co-stream Beast Games for the chance to make this rare opportunity a reality.

In a follow-up blog post, Twitch confirmed that the first episode of Beast Games will also be available to stream live on the platform from the BeastGamesonPrime channel.

The last time MrBeast streamed from his Twitch channel was back in October 2019. While he has appeared on the platform via collabs such as Kai Cenat’s viral Fourth of July stream, he has remained mostly on YouTube for years now.

It’s important to note that Amazon, the platform with which Beast Games will be streaming on, is the owner of Twitch.

As such, to cross-promote further, there’s every chance MrBeast will pop up on Twitch throughout Beast Games’ 10-episode run.

For the time being, however, MrBeast’s only confirmed Twitch appearance will take place on December 19, between 12 -3:30 PM PT so be sure to tune in.