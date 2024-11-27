MrBeast calls Kai Cenat the Twitch GOAT after reaching insane new milestone

MrBeast congratulated Kai Cenat on his new subscriber milestone and called him the Twitch GOAT as Mafiathon 2 continues to shatter records.

Kai Cenat has continued his winning streak, the Twitch streamer once again breaking a major milestone and cementing himself as one of the biggest content creators today.

In March 2023, Cenat set a new Twitch sub-record that held strong until VTuber IronMouse swooped in during September 2024 to dethrone Cenat.

Ironmouse surpassed Kai’s previous record of 306k subscribers and ended her subathon with just over 320k subscribers. However, Cenat’s ongoing Mafiathon 2 has been a game-changer, drawing hundreds of thousands of views on Twitch every day thanks to the almost never-ending list of celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and more.

Article continues after ad

At this point, Cenat is only competing with himself when it comes to Twitch subscribers. After flying past IronMouse’s record in the early outings, he’s continued climbing after reclaiming the throne.

Article continues after ad

Now, Cenat has officially hit the 600,000 Twitch subscriber mark, and his goal to get 1 million subs is getting closer to reality.

MrBeast calls Kai Cenat the GOAT of Twitch

This enormous milestone hasn’t gone unnoticed by fellow content creators, with MrBeast acknowledging Cenat’s historic feat and even calling him the GOAT of Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Replying to our X post (formerly Twitter) confirming Cenat’s 600K sub tally, MrBeast wrote, “Isn’t that almost double the previous record?”

At the end of the comment, the YouTuber added an emoji of a goat, signifying that he thinks Kai is the best ever on Twitch.

While Cenat and MrBeast are different in terms of the content they film, they share one major thing in common: They are always trying to outperform their previous best.

Article continues after ad

Their collaboration on July 4 literally went up in flames and ended in massive explosions, with hundreds of fireworks released into a replica of Cenat’s bedroom. Just days before this viral prank, Cenat took MrBeast’s credit card and went on a spending spree.

Article continues after ad

Given that Cenat is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to building on his Twitch subscriber count, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on how he is tracking over the coming days as Mafiathon 2 draws to a close.