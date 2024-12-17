Most-watched streamers of 2024 reveals how far ahead Kai Cenat is

The most-watched streamers of 2024 on Twitch and Kick have been revealed, and the numbers prove that Kai Cenat is on another level.

2024 was an impressive year for streaming, with Kick seeing massive growth while Twitch continued its dominance as the biggest platform, albeit not without some controversy.

With more creators deciding to multistream or try out different sites such as Rumble, the competition has never been fiercer.

On December 16, StreamsCharts revealed the most-watched North American streamers on Twitch and Kick for 2024. While there may be a couple of surprises on the top 10, the stats show that Kai Cenat is unbelievably far ahead of everyone else.

Kai Cenat dominates Twitch as most-watched streamer and it’s not even close

According to StreamsCharts, Kai Cenat pulled in a whopping 184,500,462 hours watched in 2024, putting him miles ahead of second place, Jynxzi, who had 77,081,815.

Cenat even had more than Jynxzi and third place combined, with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel coming next on the list with 75,383,895 hours watched.

The year was an incredible one for Cenat, who had countless viral moments including his sleepovers with Kevin Hart, joining the NBA creator program, broadcasts with artists and, of course, his legendary month-long Mafiathon.

Following xQc, there are only two other Kick streamers in the top 10, those being N3on and Adin Ross, the latter of which appears to be leaving the green platform with the intent of being unbanned on Twitch and returning.

Political streamers Hasan and Asmongold are also in a tight race with, Hasan edging out Asmon for 5th overall.

Interestingly, Summit1g is still going strong after many years. He is the 9th most-watched North American streamer on both Twitch and Kick with 51,604,848 hours watched.

Instagram: KaiCenat Kai Cenat even worked with MrBeast during his epic 2024.

It’s important to note that the list doesn’t include YouTube or Rumble streamers yet, with StreamsCharts saying big creators such as IShowSpeed and Dan Bongino could catch up with the current top ten over the next two weeks.

In any case, these numbers still prove that Kai Cenat is the man to beat when it comes to Twitch. It’s going to be a challenge for anyone looking to overthrow him in 2025, especially with so much momentum on his side.

