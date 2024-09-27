MoonMoon’s alleged affair partner DivaJilly promises to expose “receipts”

DivaJilly, the streamer accused of cheating on her husband with Twitch star MoonMoon, has promised to expose “receipts” about the alleged affair in a forthcoming broadcast.

On September 25, the Twitch world exploded after a former Heroes of the Storm world champion, ‘KingCaffeine,’ accused his wife, DivaJilly, of cheating on him with MoonMoon.

Jilly and MoonMoon were known for streaming GTA roleplay together, and their characters were in a romantic relationship with each other — but according to KingCaffeine, this romance wasn’t limited to the game.

In a viral tweet, Caffeine exposed a series of supposed Discord messages between Jilly and MoonMoon, which appeared to hint that the two had met up at TwitchCon San Diego.

MoonMoon was quick to share his side of the story, claiming that DivaJilly said she was in an open relationship and that he’d been separated from his wife for two months before TwitchCon. However, KingCaffeine denied their relationship was open, at all.

Jilly, however, was silent and even privated her Twitter account amid the backlash — but finally offered her response in a tweet in the early hours of September 26.

“I’ll do a stream addressing the drama in a couple days as soon as I’m settled in at my mom’s,” she wrote. “But trust: I keep receipts.”

Twitter/X: DivaJilly

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when Jilly plans on going live to speak out about the situation, nor what ‘receipts’ she claims to have.

However, KingCaffeine is urging his followers not to harass Jilly nor MoonMoon, saying, “They have to live with the shame and that should be enough. Hate just breeds hate. Try to learn from their mistakes to better your own life.”

According to KingCaffeine, he and Jilly had lived together for 15 years and were married for five years. MoonMoon says he asked “multiple times” if Jilly was truly in an open relationship and took her at her word.

The situation has sparked a swath of backlash against both MoonMoon and Jilly, with the likes of top streamers Asmongold and even Valkyrae condemning the pair for their alleged affair.