MoonMoon leaves fans concerned after abruptly ending Twitch stream over health issues

MoonMoon’s recurring lung complications caused him to end his stream early and head to the ER, leaving many fans concerned for his health.

Twitch streamer MoonMoon abruptly ended his broadcast on January 20 due to health concerns.

The 34-year-old was playing Project Zomboid before he suddenly told his viewers he was leaving to go to the emergency room.

“I am going to end the stream because I’m going to go to the ER… because I can feel that my right lung is developing the same way that my left one did, and it is not getting better,” MoonMoon told his fans.

Article continues after ad

“I’m only getting worse. So… ER time. I’m going to ask, like, steroids or some sh*t honestly, dude. I don’t know. It’s gotten two rounds of antibiotics.”

MoonMoon fans concerned over his recurring health issues

MoonMoon has noticeably coughed in several other broadcasts, which some of his 1.2M Twitch followers were well aware of.

Article continues after ad

With recurring issues, the streamer’s health have alarmed viewers, prompting one to suggest he see a “specialist.” However, MoonMoon shut the recommendation down, saying, “It’s not really something I can do right away, but we’ll see what they say.”

Article continues after ad

Before his broadcast officially ended, another fan told him not to panic. “I’m not freaking out, I’m good. See you guys tomorrow, hopefully,” the streamer responded.

MoonMoon generally streams daily at 3:00 PM PST, so fans will have to wait until his next broadcast to get a potential update on his health. He isn’t the only streamer to have worried his fans with his health, though.

In December 2024, Twitch streamer Elina fainted during a broadcast. She followed up with her followers by explaining that she had low blood pressure at the time of falling unconscious.

Article continues after ad

And in November of that same year, Twitch star StableRonaldo alarmed viewers when he revealed he’d been waking up with migraines and vision loss, although nothing else has been said about his health in the following months.