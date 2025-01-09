Mizkif says he “f**king hates” TommyInnit after Tommy said he was the worst person he’d met

Twitch streamer Mizkif has responded after TommyInnit said he was the worst person he’d ever met, explaining that he too, can’t stand Tommy in return.

In an unexpected feud, TommyInnit called out Mizkif on a December 29 podcast episode, specifically saying he, “pissed me off. Have you ever just hated someone based off nothing?

“I had to stand next to him for a bit, and I’ve never just genuinely hated every word and movement someone did.”

The clip spead on social media in early January, where Mizkif initially just responded, “He’s British.”

Mizkif responds to “insufferable” TommyInnit

On his stream, he gave his side of the story of when he met Tommy, which took place at TwitchCon, and it’s clear these two aren’t meant to be friends.

“When I was talking to TommyInnit, he was probably one of the most insufferable people that I’ve ever talked to in my fucking life,” he began.

“I say hello to him, and he gives me the rudest stare you could ever imagine. I’m like, ’what is your f**king problem? What the hell did I do to you, you stupid British f**k? … I’m just trying to make small talk with the guy because the guy’s acting like such a jackass looking at me like I did something wrong to him … Put your fucking little TommyInnit button-up away, little pu**y as bitch.”

“I said some sh*t, like, ‘how are you doing’ or something, and he gives me the rudest stare back, and I’m like, I f**king hate this kid, but no one’s around this poor little fellow at TwitchCon, and he probably lost his mom. So I’m just gonna sit here and talk to the kid until Dr Disrespect shows up and probably gives him a kiss on the cheek.

Mizkif added that Tommy was giving him “such rude attitude the entire f**king time.”

All in all, Miz said the interaction lasted only around three minutes, before the two streamers went their separate ways.

TommyInnit rarely streams on Twitch anymore, despite being one of the most-followed channels, instead focusing his efforts on YouTube. If we get a response, it may be on an upcoming episode of his ‘Shut Up I’m Talking’ podcast with Jack Manifold.