Mizkif saved by doctor after suddenly bleeding during Japan trip

Popular Twitch streamer ‘Mizkif’ was miraculously helped by an English doctor who just happened to pass by right as he suddenly started bleeding.

Mizkif is one of several high-profile streamers currently traveling in Japan, filming content with friends like Wake Wilder and Hasan.

During his stay in the country, Mizkif and Wake stopped to eat some octopus on the street. As they sat, Mizkif wiped his nose with the back of his hand, causing Wake to exclaim that he was having a nosebleed.

Mizkif was visibly shocked and tried to wipe the blood off as Will turned the camera away from the grisly scene to get some napkins.

After returning, Will focused the camera back on Mizkif, who tried to stop the bleeding. Several passersby seemed concerned but kept to themselves — until an Englishman rushed in to help.

Doctor happens to pass by to help Mizkif with bloody nose

“Pinch it like that, and put your head up like that,” the man instructed, gesturing to his nose. “You’ve just got to hold it for ten minutes.”

Mizkif instantly followed his instructions as one of the man’s travel companions explained that he was a doctor.

“Thank you — do I have to pay you?” Mizkif joked. “I’m from America so I have to pay you.”

“It’s on the house,” the doctor joked back before leaving the scene.

At one point, Wake panned the camera down, showing the octopus covered in Mizkif’s blood. After stuffing his nose with tissue, Mizkif sat down — but the broadcast suddenly ended, with a message saying the broadcast had “lost connection.”

Mizkif isn’t the only streamer who’s suffered from a sudden health emergency during a broadcast. In December 2024, Twitch streamer Elina rushed to the emergency room after she fainted twice while live, injuring herself in the process.