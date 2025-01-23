Mizkif reveals what’s next for Iron Forge Gym a year after opening

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif opened up about the future of his and Knut’s Iron Forge gym a year after first opening their doors.

On January 7, 2024, Mizkif and Knut celebrated the opening of their very own Iron Forge gym, a streamer-friendly venue complete with an MMA section for fighters looking to practice.

In the year since their grand reveal, Iron Forge has spawned a slew of viral moments and become a popular place for visiting streamers to broadcast… but what’s next?

In a YouTube video on January 23, 2025, Mizkif gave viewers a long-awaited status update on the gym’s financial profits, membership numbers, and a look at what’s to come.

Iron Forge heads to greater heights in 2025

To begin, Mizkif shared that he hadn’t realized how expensive running a gym could actually be. In total, operating costs for Iron Forge Gym add up to around $47,000 a month, which includes everything from paying employees’ wages to rent and even maintaining equipment.

He revealed that both himself and Knut haven’t yet made any profit from the gym and often dip into their savings to repair or replace equipment.

However, they manage to offset these costs with a $74,045 monthly income from multiple memberships, including grappling programs, MMA programs, and even kids’ classes. This means that, per month, the gym makes a profit of around $27,045.

To end 2025, Iron Forge gym had a total of 712 members — more than the gym has ever had before.

Despite hefty costs, things are looking pretty good for the gym… and there’s more to come. The streamers revealed that Iron Forge has partnered with Panatta sports equipment, and will receive new machines from the brand “every few months.”

On top of this, Panatta-sponsored influencers will also make an appearance at Iron Forge gym to film content, helping the gym grow its brand even more.

Mizkif also revealed that they’ve updated the MMA and grappling sections of their gym with new mats, a sparring ring, and even a cage.

Now, Mizkif says that the gym doesn’t have to rely on his own social presence, alone, and can grow on its own thanks to the plans they’ve laid in place. Although owning gyms is a “cutthroat” industry according to Mizkif, his venture with Knut is bearing some serious fruit, proving that yes, “streamers can run a business.”