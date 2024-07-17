While ranking Twitch’s past metas in a tier list, Mizkif explained why Pokemon Go was the platform’s “best” meta of all time.

Since its launch in 2011, Twitch has been the home of more than a dozen instances where one topic or type of stream takes over its platform.

Referred to as ‘metas,’ they have consisted of opening Pokemon cards, IRL streaming, hot tub streams, and even working out in the gym.

During his Just Chatting podcast with Erobb and Russel, the trio ranked over a dozen of Twitch’s previous trends based on their overall opinion, and Mizkif had quite a bit to say about Pokemon Go.

“Pokemon Go, S. Best meta of all time. Pokemon Go is the greatest meta of all time,” Mizkif said. “The streams that came out of it… it was the beginning of IRL in general. It was everyone meeting each other.

“You gotta remember, back then, [Twitch] was gaming only. So, Pokemon Go was the first loophole of being able to go outside. It was the first time people were actually able to go outside. So, Pokemon Go is when you saw everyone meeting each other for the first time.”

(Topic starts at 42:10)

The trio went on to finish ranking the rest of the trends on the list, ending with Twitch Plays Pokemon, IRL, PUBG, and World of Warcraft in the S tier beside Pokemon Go.

As for the other meta’s, the Twitch trio ranked Among Us and GTA RP under the A tier, and gambling under the C tier.

The gambling meta was quite controversial in the height of its popularity, with big-name streamers like Pokimane consistently hitting out against people defending it.

It was eventually banned from Twitch entirely, with the site updating its community guidelines to ban several major gambling websites.