Mizkif breaks down in tears thanking WillNeff for ‘saving his life’

Mizkif broke down in tears after thinking about how had been there for him as a friend and supposedly even saved his life in the past.

Twitch streamer Mizkif has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, including being “severely depressed” in 2022 following allegations he had helped cover up a sexual assault.

The serious nature of the claims resulted in a third-party investigation and a defamation lawsuit being filed against Mizkif, and the impact on the streamer led to him considering a “mental ward”.

During this time, fellow content creator ‘WillNeff’ provided him with life-saving support, and Mizkif broke down during a September 3 stream in 2024 when thinking about how much his friend had helped him.

Complimenting each other in a group at Knut and Mizkif’s streamer-friendly Iron Forge gym, the emotional moment occurred when Mizkif took his turn dishing out praise.

Admitting it was “hard” for him to “honestly compliment” WillNeff due to how much he had been there for him, Mizkif said, “I can’t say it, I’m going to cry.”

Mizkif then covered his face with his hand as he got emotional, while Will didn’t hesitate to offer his friend a hug, telling the streamer, “I got you… You don’t have to say it.”

After the heartwarming clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mizkif responded with some additional context revealing the extent of WillNeff’s support.

“For those curious, Will saved my life,” Mizkif wrote. “I was going to kill myself because of what people framed me for and as I was on my way to do it, Will called me and that call stopped me from ending my life.”

Viewers praised Will for being a “godsend of a human being”, with one person stating “real treasure” in life was not money or fame but the “amazing companions” made “along the journey”.

They continued, “Life’s much easier when you have a solid group of friends backing you up, glad you have that support Miz.”