Mizkif announces court threw out allegations against him that “ruined his life”

Mizkif has announced that the court has “thrown out” allegations against him made back in 2022 that claimed he covered up sexual assault.

During an argument with Kick star Trainwreck back in 2022, it was alleged that Mizkif had helped cover up a sexual assault incident between fellow streamers CrazySlick and Adrianah Lee.

It led to the OTK co-founder getting removed from his leadership duties at the organization while they investigated the claims, but just weeks later found him not guilty of the cover-up.

Adrianah Lee filed a defamation lawsuit against Mizkif in April 2023, but updates involving the story largely stopped due to it being an active legal case.

On Tuesday, January 14, Mizkif uploaded a video to his YouTube channel revealing that the court had “thrown out” allegations against him that “ruined his life.”

“Two years ago, most of the internet believed lies spread by a content creator of false narratives about me that completely had dishonest intentions that took over the entire internet and ruined my life,” he said.

“Even top YouTubers that you guys even watch dog-piled on a story that they had no idea of what happened and no intention of the truth, only further perpetuating the lies that were said about me.

“Fortunately, after two years, I am finally glad to announce that the court has dismissed all allegations against me. After months of litigation, those allegations were thrown out of the courtroom and the plaintiff is required to pay my attorney fees.”

(Topic starts at 2:00)

Mizkif went on to explain why he hasn’t been streaming from the same room he always has, revealing that it has to do with the trauma caused by this case.

“While the internet has moved on from this story over the last two years, I still bear a lot of the trauma that happened on those days. A lot of that trauma lies in this house. It lies in this room. Every time I walk into this room my brain just freezes. I can’t process things. All I think about is the trauma that I have. I can’t be in here anymore,” he said.

The Twitch star also revealed that now that things have settled down, he’s ready to return to regularly uploading videos on his main YouTube channel after several months of sparse content.