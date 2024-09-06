Melonie Mac brags about “monthly” Twitch ban after using homophobic slur

Melonie Mac has bragged about her “monthly routine” of being banned from Twitch after repeatedly using a homophobic slur during a Bible stream.

Melonie Mac is no stranger to finding herself at the center of controversy and has been known to stir the pot when it comes to her content.

A devout Christian and self-described social commentator, Melonie frequently makes homophobic remarks and openly uses slurs, which has resulted in numerous bans from Twitch.

And, after getting her seventh ban from the platform on September 5, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to brag about her “monthly routine”.

When asked why Twitch had intervened “this time”, the streamer responded that she “did a full Bible stream” that involved using the homophobic slur “f****t a couple times”.

There is no official list of words that have been banned on Twitch, however, offensive speech surrounding sexual orientation can result in a suspension.

“This has become a monthly routine at this point,” Melonie wrote, adding that she found her continuous bans “hilarious” and had “a really good streak going”.

But while Melonie sees humor in her bans, others are less impressed that Twitch has continuously let the controversial content creator back onto their platform despite numerous offenses.

One user on X questioned why Twitch was giving Melonie “so many second chances”, claiming that YouTube was already doing the same despite accounts getting “permanently banned for less every day.”

“She’s not sorry, she’s not going to change, she’s mocking your wrist-slaps,” the user continued. Another person agreed, writing, “Why they keep letting her back after so many bans is insane business to me.”

Nonetheless, Melonie remains unfazed as she doesn’t “rely on Twitch revenue whatsoever”, meaning the status of her account “makes no difference” to her: “I have no reason to even stream there except for the lols of it.”