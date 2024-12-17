Meatcanyon suddenly banned on Twitch during fundraising stream

Popular artist and animator MeatCanyon has been suddenly banned on Twitch during his days-long fundraising stream.

MeatCanyon has skyrocketed in popularity over the years, amassing nearly 8M subscribers on his YouTube channel thanks to his creations.

He also streams on Twitch quite often, playing some of the most popular games, such as League of Legends and Magic the Gathering.

On Friday, December 13, MeatCanyon shared on Twitter/X that he was going live for 24 hours to raise money for a new barn on his property, but the stream quickly changed as he turned it into a multiple-day broadcast.

MeatCanyon suddenly banned on Twitch

His broadcast continued throughout the following weekend, and Twitchtracker says his last day for the ‘Barn-o-thon’ was on Monday, December 16.

He was playing League of Legends during the stream before going offline, only to be met with a ban from the platform on December 17.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” reads his channel.

Twitch

It’s unknown why MeatCanyon received the suspension or how long his Twitch channel is going to be inaccessible to fans.

Fans may never know the reason behind his ban, either, as Twitch doesn’t publicly comment on the reason behind creators getting banned. So, we’ll have to wait to see if MeatCanyon reveals anything to his fans.

MeatCanyon’s work has been applauded by many people over the years and has even made its way into the popular animated TV show The Simpsons.

Back in May, the YouTuber was left shocked after Bart Simpson revealed he was a fan when explaining why he was attached to something.

“He’s like me. He’s into MeatCanyon videos and doing wrestling moves on the dog and pouring Red Bull on pancakes!” said the character.