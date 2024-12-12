Magician Max breaks silence on viral Kai Cenat stunt & and leaks DMs with Twitch

Magician Max has broken his silence after a stunt during Mafiathon 2 left Kai Cenat and his team worried about a potential Twitch ban.

On Wednesday, November 27, Kai Cenat brought Magician Max – also known as Max Major – onto his stream to show off his skills during Mafiathon 2.

However, the stunt didn’t go as expected. Max potentially endangered his own life and risked getting the Twitch star’s account banned during the subathon, leaving Kai dumbfounded.

The stunt also sparked backlash towards Kai Cenat across social media, with some users claiming he had “full control” over what was happening and knew the type of stunt Max was doing on stream.

Fans eagerly awaited Max’s response for days after the incident took place, but he remained quiet for several weeks. On December 11, 2024, however, he finally broke his silence with a statement claiming Kai’s team knew what was happening.

Magician Max also says he spoke with Kai’s Twitch rep

“I did not lie to Kai’s team about the stunt I was going to perform on Mafiathon 2 and this was not an attempt to get him banned,” he said in the statement. “The stunt was coordinated with his team and cleared with Twitch.”

He went on to explain that he had multiple conversations with Kai’s Twitch manager and claimed that both Kai’s team and Twitch were “fully aware of the nature of the stunt.”

“To be crystal clear, this wasn’t something I decided to do last minute – this took weeks of meticulous planning and training. Twitch was aware of the stunt and after running it by the higher-ups, simply asked that we put ‘professional stunt, do not attempt’ on the screen” he said.

Max reiterated that the stunt wasn’t designed to destroy Kai, and he didn’t lie about the stunt he was going to perform.

“I’ve sent the same details above directly to Kai and he hasn’t responded. Hope that we’re able to reconnect someday,” he added.

He also shared screenshots of the messages he sent back and forth with Kai’s Twitch rep, showing that he cleared the stunt with his team.

It wasn’t the only massive event to take place during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2. The Twitch star brought a near-endless list of celebrities onto the stream including Kevin Hart, Druski, John Cena, Miranda Cosgrove, and more.

The subathon ended on Saturday, November 30, securing Kai Cenat’s record as the most subscribed Twitch streamer yet again with a massive 728,535 subs.