Ludwig saves QTCinderella after she spins out into ditch while driving

Streaming star Ludwig came to QTCinderella’s rescue after she spun into a ditch on snowy roads while visiting her family outside of the LA area.

QTCinderella hasn’t been in Los Angeles over the last two weeks, as she’s been visiting her relatives out-of-state due to a death in the family and her father getting injured in an accident.

The US is currently getting wracked with winter weather from coast to coast, with Southern California experiencing heavy rains while East Coast snowstorms are leaving tens of thousands of residents without power.

Article continues after ad

QT got a taste of the winter’s wrath while driving on snowy roads, spinning out 200 feet down into a ditch after a semi-truck fishtailed on black ice in front of her.

Instagram: qtcinderella QTCinderella is a prominent streamer on Twitch, known for organizing and hosting live events like The Streamer Awards.

QTCinderella documents frightening snowy mishap on winter roads

The situation was quite frightening for the streamer, as the eighteen-wheeler could have tumbled down the side of the ditch and crushed her while she waited for help inside her own car.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, her long-term partner Ludwig was able to help her out and called a tow truck to come pull her out of the ditch, which he explained during a livestream after QT had documented the whole ordeal on her Instagram stories.

Article continues after ad

“She was driving, she got spun out into a ditch. It was a whole thing,” he said. “She’s out of the ditch. I got a tow-truck driver to go to her — shoutout Dave. She should be good now.”

Instagram: qtcinderella

QT went live later on to describe the situation, sharing screenshots from her Instagram stories to show viewers a visual of where she was stuck in the ditch.

Funnily enough, the tow truck that Ludwig had called to help her out also got stuck and had to be towed out, as well, in what QT humorously called a “tow-truck centipede.”

Article continues after ad

“This is the view from when I rolled down my window to try to show how much the semi-truck was hanging off, and how it could fall down any second and roll down the hill and crush me,” she joked, showing fans a photo of the eighteen-wheeler in the snow.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, QT is safe and sound as rains and snow continue to batter much of the US — but funnily enough, she isn’t the only streamer to have gotten stuck in inclement weather while driving.

Article continues after ad

In January, Twitch star Kai Cenat went live in a panic after his $275K sports car got stuck on icy hill in Atlanta.