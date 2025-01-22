Ludwig calls out ‘tyrannical’ Twitch for removing “twerkers” emote

Ludwig’s popular “twerkers” emote has been taken down from Twitch and the content creator has hit back against the platform.

Emotes have become synonymous with Twitch’s streaming platform, the most popular content creators furthering their brand and connectivity with their fans through these icons.

The litany of memes and inside jokes born from these emotes feature heavily throughout the chat and for those new to the platform, it can be hard to keep up with all the references.

One such content creator who has created a viral emote, Ludwig, revealed that his “twerkers” icon has been officially taken down by Twitch. The streamer shared the news in an X post (formerly Twitter) and called the platform out for this decision.

Ludwig furious over Twitch’s removal of “twerkers” emote

In the post, Ludwig shared the official notice he was given by Twitch that they would be taking down the emote.

“Based on a review of its content, we have removed your emote ‘ludwigTwerkers’ from Twitch,” reads the message from the streaming platform.

Never one to shy away from calling Twitch, Kick, or other platforms out, Ludwig captioned the post, “This is tyranny in its most potent form.”

Consequently, Twitch users will no longer have access to the twerker’s emote in any form and will no longer be able to use it in the chat or any other avenue in the space.

This isn’t the first time an emote has been removed, a Pokemon-inspired design recently also got taken down for infringing upon the “sexual content” guidelines of the platform.

While there are still plenty of popular emotes for Twitch users to select while engaging with their favorite streamers, Ludwig’s iconic design will be unavailable moving forward. There’s always the chance it may come back at some point in the future and be reviewed, but Twitch has not made any indication this is a possibility at the time of writing.