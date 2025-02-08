Ludwig blows $30,000 buying every pack of Pokemon cards ever made

Streaming star Ludwig Ahgren has gone viral after spending over $30,000 opening Pokémon card packs live on stream.

During a February 7 stream, Ludwig opened every Pokémon pack ever made, and pulled an ultra-rare Dark Dragonite card from a 1st Edition Team Rocket pack.

The card, ungraded at the time, is a prized find in the Pokémon community. According to PSAcards.com, if it achieves a perfect PSA 10 grade, its value ranges between $2,500 and $3,100.

Excited by the pull, the streamer exclaimed: “It’s the card! It’s the best card you can get! First-edition Dark Dragonite from Team Rocket! It’s a hit! Oh my god, it’s a hit!”

Ludwig said he plans to have the card professionally graded, acknowledging its potential value while noting its mint condition. “The corners look nice too. We’re gonna get it graded. We have no f**king clue. I say every card is centered, and they all look horrible,” he added.

Shortly after, he pulled a Haunter card from the pack. A PSA 10-graded version of the card could be valued at up to $600.

Despite the excitement of unearthing rare collectibles, Ludwig estimated that the cards he pulled were only worth about $3,000 in total. “I lose $27,000. The cards are only worth $3k,” he shared on X.

Fans quickly took to the replies to share their thoughts on Ludwig’s misfortune. “If they all come back PSA 10 then you only lose like 23k though so silver linings,” one person quipped. “I genuinely think you got lucky making even 3k back,” another commented.

“Watching you spend my annual tuition on Pokémon cards makes me sad,” a third said. “Huge loss but I’m still jealous you got to open one of everything,” someone else added.

Ludwig’s card-opening stream comes amid his return to Twitch after three years. Following the conclusion of his exclusive contract with YouTube in November 2024, Ludwig now streams on both platforms.