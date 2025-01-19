Ludwig and The Yard raise $224,000 for LA wildfire relief

On a January 18 charity stream, Ludwig along with the other members of The Yard podcast raised $224,000 for LA wildfire relief.

The Los Angeles area has been ravaged by the wildfires that have taken place over the past couple weeks. But many streamers, including Ludwig and the rest of The Yard podcast, are stepping up and using their platform to help victims of these wildfires.

The stream, which featured podcast members Ludwig, falco, slime_machine, and aidencalvin, combined gaming with charity as the four played every song in Rock Band 3.

Article continues after ad

The Twitch stream also featured guest appearances from Yung Gravy, BBNO$, and… Homer Simpson?

The Yard charity stream raises $224,000 for LA wildfire relief

By the end of the 12 hour long stream, over $224,000 had been raised for their cause, almost $20k an hour.

“We raised $224,000 total. Thank you everyone who donated during the stream we appreciate it very much,” said Ludwig.

The stream was met with overwhelming positivity from viewers, with The Yard’s crew getting praised for the production value with a ton of guests and ridiculous stunts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This was an absolutely iconic stream. I know 2025 just started but it just may be a contender for stream of the year,” said one Reddit user.

“Might be the best stream of all time,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Ludwig has used his platform for charity. In November of 2022, he held a subathon where he raised over $200,000 for organizations such as No Kid Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary.

Ludwig | YouTube

In June of 2024, he held a gaming event that raised over $250,000 for various charities.

Article continues after ad

Along with Ludwig, many streamers have been using their platform lately to spread awareness and raise money for LA wildfire victims. Many content creators living in LA were victims of the blaze themselves, losing their homes and being forced to relocate.

During a January 16 stream, xQc raised $10,000 for LA wildfire victims thanks to a massive donation from a viewer.