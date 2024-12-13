Logan Paul warns Fanum to “be careful” about AMP streamers not receiving equal pay

Logan Paul compared AMP to the Sidemen when asking Fanum if the group was paid equally, adding that he should be cautious of not receiving the same pay as other AMP members.

AMP, a group of Twitch stars who stream together, was put under a microscope during a podcast episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul. While Paul sat down with Fanum, a member of AMP, he asked him if everyone received equal pay.

Though Fanum was coy with his response, he implied that not everyone in the group was paid equally.

“So it is equal? Like equity splits? questioned Paul. “I just want to know because the Sidemen, for example, KSI is obviously the biggest number-wise, but they’re split equally.”

Fanum was shocked by Paul digging into details about the group’s pockets and told the podcast host to “stop talking.”

“I think I have your answer by you not answering,” Paul added. To which Fanum smirked and shrugged his shoulders.

Not only that, but Paul warned Fanum about not receiving as much money as other members of the group, telling him to “be careful.”

Fans suggest Kai Cenat is the highest-paid AMP member

Members of AMP include Fanum, ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Agent, ChrisNxtDoor, and most notably, Kai Cenat.

Instagram: ampexclusive AMP members ImDavisss, Kai Cenat, Fanum, Duke Dennis, ChrisNxtDoor, and Agent.

Cenat, who just broke Twitch’s sub-record during Mafiathon 2, is one of the platform’s most popular streamers. Though Fanum didn’t specify if Cenat was paid the most money out of AMP’s members, fans seem to think he gets more income than everyone else.

“Lol, we all know Kai has the biggest percentage,” responded one on X.

“If AMP isn’t split equally, Kai and Duke must be at the top,” added another.

Though Fanum didn’t confirm nor deny how much everyone in AMP is paid, the group seems to be in good spirits. Just recently, AMP crashed a random wedding reception together.

During this, the group made speeches, formed dance circles, enjoyed a catered meal, and made many surprised fans happy while doing so.