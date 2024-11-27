Lizzo hits back at Kai Cenat viewers for “talking sh*t” just because she’s a “fat girl”

Lizzo clapped back at Kai Cenat’s viewers who called her out for “breathing loud” during her visit to the Twitch star’s Mafiathon mansion.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 started on November 1, 2024, as the Twitch star set out to reclaim his all-time Twitch subscriber record.

First achieved in March 2023, Kai’s record was beaten by popular VTuber Ironmouse in September as she reached a staggering 327,000 subscribers on the streaming site.

Kai reclaimed the title just 12 days into his subathon but has continued to grow his sub count to over 500k while inviting some of the biggest names in entertainment over to his house.

Article continues after ad

One stream included popular artists SZA and Lizzo, and many of Kai’s viewers loved the collab between the three stars.

Others, however, began calling out Lizzo for “breathing loud” into her microphone and started insulting her weight. This prompted the star to clap back at the comments in a video posted to her TikTok page.

Article continues after ad

Lizzo claps back at Kai Cenat viewers for “talking sh*t”

“I know that if the internet is good for one thing, it’s for talking cash money sh*t about fat girls, okay?” she said. “But what I will not allow is for y’all to lie on me. I have seen too many posts about me breathing loud during [the Mafiathon].

Article continues after ad

“Y’all know Kai Cenat is a loud ass breather.”

She went on to claim she wasn’t the one breathing loudly and accused Kai himself of making the noise straight into his microphone.

“My shoulders weren’t even moving with the sound of the breath,” she said.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about Lizzo’s video, with many agreeing that it was Kai breathing loudly into the mic.

“HE BEEN HUFFIN AND PUFFIN ALL MAFIATHON,” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Kai was breathing loud the whole marathon. They just got something against [you].”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only drama to unfold on Kai’s stream during Mafiathon 2, either. On November 26, Kai Cenat was left shocked after Magician Max performed a dangerous stunt that could get him banned from the platform.