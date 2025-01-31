Lil Yachty compares Kai Cenat to Drake and makes big claim about Adin Ross & IShowSpeed

Rapper Lil Yachty has compared Kai Cenat to Drake after claiming streamers like him, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed are more popular than some of the biggest rappers.

Over the last few years, streamers have absolutely skyrocketed in popularity with fans across the entire world.

IShowSpeed regularly gets swarmed by fans as he travels around the world for his unique IRL streams, while Kai Cenat has done everything from being the face of McDonald’s to being the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time.

Rapper Lil Yachty, who is a close friend of Kai’s, explained during an interview with Shannon Sharpe that streamers like Speed, Kai, and Adin Ross are actually “bigger” than some of the most popular rappers.

Lil Yachty says streamers are “bigger” than rappers

“Streamers vs Rappers. Are streamers bigger than rappers now?” asked Sharpe.

Without hesitation, Lil Yachty replied: “Absolutely. Some of them. Kai is. Kai and Speed are. Adin Ross is pretty big too, [he] is bigger than a lot of rappers.”

Sharpe then asked Yachty what rapper he would compare Kai Cenat to, and mentioned Drake as one of the biggest rappers alive.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. [Kai] is the Drake of streaming,” the rapper replied.

“I appreciate these kids going in front of the computer and being themselves,” he added. “Rap is a lot of like fake personas… streamers are just them. It’s just ‘that’s who I am.’ They can be a little corny sometimes, a little cheesy, but that’s just them and it is what it is.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about Yachty’s opinion of Kai, Speed, and Adin.

“I personally would not want to be known as the “Drake” of streaming,” one said.

Another commented: “What streamers have accomplished is bigger than any celebrities that walked the earth.”

“Adin Ross clears all of them,” replied a third.

Drake has spent a fair amount of time streaming on Kick over the last couple of years as well, with collabs alongside Adin Ross and xQc.

