Lil Uzi Vert gives honest opinion on “fly” Kai Cenat after viral Marc Jacobs photoshoot

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert gave his honest opinion on Twitch star Kai Cenat after posing with the streamer for a high-fashion photoshoot with Marc Jacobs.

Kai Cenat is one of the most prominent streamers on the net, known for his high-energy broadcasts and constant influx of famous guests like comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Ice Spice.

The latest star-studded venture for the Twitch personality came in the form of a photoshoot for major high-fashion brand Marc Jacobs, where he posed wearing the company’s clothes in a series of photos that took social media by storm.

Kai was far from the only entertainer in the lineup; the campaign also featured the likes of music artists Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert, who posed in their high-fashion finery to the tune of Charli XCX’s song ‘360.’

One particular picture of Kai and Uzi is getting a lot of attention online, standing as yet another testament to the streamer’s increasing popularity — something that Uzi brought up in an interview after the shoot.

“It was a surprise that Kai had flown in,” he admitted. “I already knew Kai for a while, and it’s kinda cool to see that Kai has stepped into the world that I’m really in.

“Don’t get me wrong, Kai’s in that world, too. He’s pretty fly. But him coming from where he comes from, and now he’s stepping into this type of fashion scene, you know what I’m saying?”

That’s not all; Uzi also revealed that Kai is one of his “favorite” broadcasters. The rapper said that he respects streamers and is aware that a large portion of their lives is dedicated to nonstop, live-streamed entertainment for their viewers.

“He’s definitely one of my favorite streamers,” he continued. “I have a lot of favorite streamers. I respect all of them. They take the time out to do that stuff for everyone, because it’s literally their whole life. Like, they just gotta stream their whole life. I respect that.”

This isn’t the first time Uzi has spoken out about his favorite broadcasters. In fact, he’s a huge fan of Kick star xQc, and even defended him during a stream with Adin Ross, saying the former Overwatch pro would “mack the sh*t” out of Ross in a fight.