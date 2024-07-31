League streamer suffers bloody head injury trying to show viewers his ice cream stash

League of Legends content creator Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg was forced to end his Twitch stream early after slipping and hitting his head, drawing blood.

Baus is a prominent personality in the League of Legends community, boasting over one million followers on his Twitch channel, who tune in to watch him play the popular MOBA title.

He was in the middle of a broadcast on July 31 when he began talking about the oodles of different ice cream flavors he had stocked in his freezer.

Article continues after ad

In fact, he went to go take a photo of his stockpile, leaving his stream unattended for over six minutes — a suspiciously long time to take for a simple photo.

It turns out that Baus had suffered a surprising accident during his quest for a picture of his ice cream stash, claiming that he’d hit his head “pretty hard.”

The top laner held a towel up to his face as he relayed this information to his viewers, saying he didn’t want to show the injury on camera out of fear of getting banned for blood.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m fine, I think,” he assured his fans. “I accidentally hit my head on the thingy, so I should probably go check it out. Really, I’m fine, so don’t worry about me. I’m just saying that I’m ending the stream here.”

Baus quickly sent himself to the hospital, providing a short and humorous update via his Twitter/X account.

Viewers are taking the opportunity to roast the League player, with one writing: “But when I said AP Irelia is a bad strat in your chat, I got banned.”

Article continues after ad

“And still no ice cream pics rip (feel better Baus),” another joked.

“The Messi of head injuries,” another commented.

Luckily, it seems like Baus is taking everything in good spirits and will return to streaming the next day. It’s unclear at present what he hit his head on, but for the present moment, he’s taking the time to rest and recover.