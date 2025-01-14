Kim Kardashian shouts out Hasan’s interview with incarcerated LA firefighters

Twitch streamer Hasan went viral for interviewing incarcerated firefighters tackling the blazes in Los Angeles — and his efforts even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian.

Los Angeles continues to battle numerous wildfires that have sparked in the area as of early January 2025 in one of the costliest burns in the area’s history.

Entire neighborhoods have been completely leveled and thousands of residents were forced to flee, with 24 reported dead at the time of writing.

Numerous influencers living in the area have also been impacted by the fires, either with evacuations or losing their own homes to the blaze. Others are taking to the streets to report on the damage, including YouTubers like bicyclist John Hicks and Twitch streamer Hasan.

Hasan stunned after Kim Kardashian shouts out his LA fires interview

Hasan went live from the Rose Bowl donation hub to interview several incarcerated persons helping battle the fires in Los Angeles. His interview went viral online and was even featured on several major TV news segments.

In fact, Hasan’s stream was so popular that reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted a clip from his broadcast to her Instagram stories, leaving both Hasan and his fans completely shook.

“I woke up to this insane thing,” he said, sharing a screenshot from her stories. “Kim Kardashian posted my interview with Kimbo, who was wonderful, fantastic, on her Instagram, which I think is crazy. I just don’t understand how this happened.”

It’s not completely surprising that Kim K took notice of Hasan’s journalistic efforts; she’s been outspoken about prison reform and rights for incarcerated people over the years, even meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss the topic.

More recently, Kim called for higher pay for incarcerated people helping fight fires in the LA area, saying she “sees them as heroes.”

“In any case, I’m glad that people are paying attention,” Hasan said. “…She didn’t even repost the clip, she had it saved on her phone. Isn’t that wild?”