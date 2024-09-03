Kid who gifted Kai Cenat $11,000 in Twitch subs returns to shock CaseOh

The alleged kid who gifted Kai Cenat $11,000 worth of Twitch subs has returned, giving ‘CaseOh’ 1,000 subs just five minutes after following him.

During the thick of Kai Cenat’s hardcore Minecraft stream, one of the highest donors was an account by the name of ‘takky2flashy’, and it was found the person behind the account may have been a child.

By the time Kai discovered this, takky had already gifted him 2,350 subs – roughly $11,726 worth of subscriptions – and the account didn’t stop there, continuing to donate throughout the marathon stream.

His Twitch account was taken down at some point, although it is unknown for what reason. But takky is back now, announcing his return with a surprise 1,000 gifted subs to CaseOh.

During a regular Twitch stream, CaseOh received a shocking 1,000 gifted subs in one batch from one ‘takky2flashyalt92’. For context, if the gifted subs were Tier 1, it would be worth around $4,990.

“Takky has been following me for five minutes and gifted a thousand subs… I have never in my life,” said CaseOh in astonishment.

Of course, it is hard to verify if the account that gifted CaseOh really is the same takky from Kai’s stream, but it’s hard to imagine viewers wanting to donate an eye-watering amount of subs not under their own name.

Many viewers in a LivestreamFail thread joked about takky getting the money from the Chase Bank glitch which went viral on TikTok, although it’s highly unlikely since most people who pulled off the glitch are now stuck with massive negative balances.

Takky was first discovered to be a kid when viewers on Kai’s stream linked him to a video of Takky playing NBA 2K, only to hear a high-pitched kid commentating over the game.

The high-donator hasn’t exactly revealed how he can afford all the subs, however many are presuming he has very rich parents.